BJP Releases Third Candidate List for Kerala Assembly Polls

The BJP on Saturday unveiled its third list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections, fielding a total of 11 individuals. Among them, Karamana Jayan is set to contest from Thiruvananthapuram.

Other notable candidates include Raveendranath Vakathanam from Puthuppally, KR Rajesh from Chavara, and R S Arun Raj from Chadayamangalam. V Ratheesh will be vying for the Peerumade seat.

The party has also announced Vivek Gopan for Aruvikkara, TN Suresh for Kovalam, and S Rajasekharan Nair for Neyyattinkara. Ajimon will contest from Mavelikkara, BS Anoop from Chirayinkeezhu, and Pandalam Prathapan from Adoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)