BJP Releases Third Candidate List for Kerala Assembly Polls
The BJP announced its third list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections, sharing details about nominees for 11 seats. Among the candidates are Karamana Jayan from Thiruvananthapuram and Raveendranath Vakathanam from Puthuppally. Additional candidates are vying for seats across various constituencies, including Chavara, Chadayamangalam, and Peerumade.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 13:48 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 13:48 IST
- Country:
- India
The BJP on Saturday unveiled its third list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections, fielding a total of 11 individuals. Among them, Karamana Jayan is set to contest from Thiruvananthapuram.
Other notable candidates include Raveendranath Vakathanam from Puthuppally, KR Rajesh from Chavara, and R S Arun Raj from Chadayamangalam. V Ratheesh will be vying for the Peerumade seat.
The party has also announced Vivek Gopan for Aruvikkara, TN Suresh for Kovalam, and S Rajasekharan Nair for Neyyattinkara. Ajimon will contest from Mavelikkara, BS Anoop from Chirayinkeezhu, and Pandalam Prathapan from Adoor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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BJP releases third list of 11 candidates for Kerala Assembly Polls.