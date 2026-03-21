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Unveiling the Secrets of Epstein's Zorro Ranch and Political Ties

Jeffrey Epstein's New Mexico Zorro Ranch is under investigation by a state 'truth commission' for alleged abuse. Amidst scrutinized ties with state Democratic leaders, Epstein continued donations post his sex offender registration. Questions arise about why law enforcement never acted on prior abuse complaints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 15:35 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 15:35 IST
Unveiling the Secrets of Epstein's Zorro Ranch and Political Ties

Authorities have conducted a search of Jeffrey Epstein's New Mexico ranch for the first time, probing allegations of abuse at the site known for its political connections and dark secrets. The ranch was a focal point in Epstein's alleged child sex trafficking operations.

Despite Epstein's conviction as a sex offender, his donations flowed to state Democratic leaders, prompting an investigation into institutional failures by New Mexico's pioneering state 'truth commission'. The investigation seeks to uncover how such connections were sustained post-Epstein's conviction.

The inquiry delves into Epstein's ties with prominent figures, including late Governor Bill Richardson. While some politicians distanced themselves, others faced scrutiny over continued associations, fueling questions about historical law enforcement inaction on alleged abuses at the ranch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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