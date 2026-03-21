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BJP Unveils Candidate List Amid Controversy for Puducherry Assembly Polls

The BJP announced its candidates for the upcoming Puducherry Assembly polls, causing surprise among party rank and file with notable exclusions such as Sai J Saravanan Kumar. The ruling AINRC and BJP-AIADMK alliance finalized seat-sharing agreements, setting the stage for a competitive election on April 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 17:06 IST
BJP Unveils Candidate List Amid Controversy for Puducherry Assembly Polls
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday revealed its list of candidates for the Puducherry Assembly elections slated for April 9, creating a buzz within political circles. Notable figures include Home Minister A Namassivayam aiming for re-election from Mannadipet.

Party insiders express shock over the exclusion of former Oussudu constituency winner Sai J Saravanan Kumar. The BJP has instead nominated E Theepaindhan for this key reserved segment, leading to dissatisfaction among Kumar's supporters.

An electoral alliance was struck between the ruling AINRC and the BJP-AIADMK combo, allocating 16 seats to AINRC and 14 to BJP. This strategic political choreography sets the stage for an intriguing electoral battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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