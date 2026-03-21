World War II Bomb Discovered in Jharkhand

In a significant find, a World War II-era unexploded bomb was discovered along the Subarnarekha river in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district. Officials revealed the device was unearthed during sand excavation on the Panipada-Nagudsai stretch.

The bomb detection and disposal squad from Ranchi, though trained, determined that the bomb, resembling a gas cylinder, required the Indian Army's expertise for its safe disposal. SSP Piyush Pandey has formally sought assistance from the Army's bomb disposal unit.

Local authorities have secured the area, cautioning residents against approaching the device. Markings suggest the bomb might be American-made. Procedural formalities for the Army intervention are currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)