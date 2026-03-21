Left Menu

World War II Bomb Discovered in Jharkhand

An unexploded World War II-era bomb was found by the Subarnarekha river in Jharkhand. Experts from Ranchi assessed the device as active and recommended Indian Army's intervention for safe disposal. The bomb, unearthed during sand excavation, resembles a gas cylinder with markings indicating potential American origin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 21-03-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 18:32 IST
World War II Bomb Discovered in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant find, a World War II-era unexploded bomb was discovered along the Subarnarekha river in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district. Officials revealed the device was unearthed during sand excavation on the Panipada-Nagudsai stretch.

The bomb detection and disposal squad from Ranchi, though trained, determined that the bomb, resembling a gas cylinder, required the Indian Army's expertise for its safe disposal. SSP Piyush Pandey has formally sought assistance from the Army's bomb disposal unit.

Local authorities have secured the area, cautioning residents against approaching the device. Markings suggest the bomb might be American-made. Procedural formalities for the Army intervention are currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026