Securing AI: The Next Frontier with Action Firewalls
A Gujarat-based company introduces AI Action Firewall, a groundbreaking technology to secure artificial intelligence actions by verifying them before execution. Inspired by traditional firewalls, this innovation ensures AI activity authorization, monitoring, and recording, enhancing transparency, accountability, and regulatory compliance in AI systems.
- Country:
- India
A Gujarat-based neuro-engineering deep-tech AI firm has unveiled an innovative ''AI Action Firewall'' intended to enhance the safety of artificial intelligence systems through pre-execution verification, according to an official statement issued Saturday.
This firewall serves as a security layer between AI systems and real-world operations, ensuring that actions are authorized, thoroughly monitored, and meticulously recorded. It expands on the concept of traditional firewalls but is uniquely tailored to regulate AI-driven activities such as sending emails, executing code, accessing databases, or initiating automated workflows, explained Saurabh Patel, Founder and CEO of NeuroPause Lab Limited, during a press briefing.
The firm has applied for a global patent for this technology, with each AI action subjected to predefined policies, categorized as 'allow', 'review', or 'block'. Routine tasks proceed automatically, while high-risk operations require human approval to ensure a permanent audit trail is created, contributing to organizational transparency and regulatory adherence, Patel added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Air Force Station Hosts Vital Road Safety Workshop in Jaipur
Tragedy at RG Kar Medical College: Safety Allegations Resurface
UAE Assures Safety for Indians Amid West Asia Conflict
Transport Turmoil: Overturned Oxygen Truck Raises Road Safety Concerns
Chandrababu Naidu's Technology-Driven Devotion: Enhancing Services at Tirupati