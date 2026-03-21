Maika Hamano's Moment of Glory: Japan Clinches Third Women's Asian Cup Title

In a stunning display of skill, Maika Hamano secured Japan's 1-0 victory over Australia in the Women's Asian Cup final. The 21-year-old, on loan at Tottenham, scored a remarkable goal in the 17th minute, setting the stage for Japan's third championship win.

The match, held at Sydney's Stadium Australia, saw Japan withstand relentless pressure from the Australians, including a near-miss header by Alanna Kennedy in the final moments. Despite Australia dominating possession, Japan's defense proved impervious, sealing their triumph.

The tournament also witnessed record-breaking attendance and notable participation by the Iranian squad amidst geopolitical tensions. As Japan celebrates their continental success, Hamano's brilliance remains the highlight of a memorable championship run.

(With inputs from agencies.)