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Italy Decides: Judicial Reform at the Heart of a Nation's Debate

Italy held a crucial referendum on judicial reform spearheaded by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The reform aims to separate the career paths of judges and prosecutors and restructure the judicial governing body. The vote sets the stage for next year's general election with significant political implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 11:51 IST
Italy Decides: Judicial Reform at the Heart of a Nation's Debate
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Italians cast their votes on Sunday in a pivotal referendum, a decision that tests Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's judicial reforms ahead of the upcoming general election. The proposed changes aim to distinguish the career trajectories of judges and public prosecutors and divide Italy's self-governing judicial body into two separate entities.

The heated campaign has witnessed the Meloni-led 'yes' faction face off against the center-left 'no' camp, which expresses concerns about judicial independence and political meddling. The government insists the reform is crucial to depoliticize the High Council of the Judiciary, a necessity highlighted by past scandals.

Experts suggest a 'yes' victory could significantly bolster Meloni's government as it deals with international tensions and economic stagnation. Meanwhile, a center-left win could empower opposition forces seeking to forge a strong coalition against Meloni. Polls indicate a tight race, with voter engagement a potential decisive factor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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