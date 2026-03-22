Slovenia’s Election Showdown: Golob vs. Jansa in a Tense Race

Slovenia opened its polls on Sunday, setting the stage for a fierce electoral clash between incumbent liberal Prime Minister Robert Golob and right-wing populist Janez Jansa. Neither candidate is predicted to secure a parliamentary majority, leaving the election's outcome reliant on smaller coalition partners.

Nearly 1.7 million Slovenians were eligible to vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with preliminary results anticipated after 8:30 p.m. Recent polls indicated a close contest between Jansa's Slovenian Democratic Party and Golob's Freedom Movement, following a campaign fraught with allegations of foreign interference and graft.

Amidst this turbulent political backdrop, Jansa, seeking his fourth term, emphasized the election's historic importance for Slovenia's future. With the stakes high, the country's direction in social and health reforms, tax policy, and foreign relations hangs in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)