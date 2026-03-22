French Municipal Elections: A Test of Political Fortitude

On Sunday, French citizens headed to the polls to elect new mayors in cities including Paris and Marseille, as well as over 1,500 smaller municipalities. The elections are a critical test for the far-right as well as mainstream parties before the 2027 presidential elections.

While some candidates secured victory in the first round, key contests in major cities, including Marseille and Paris, are set for runoff elections. In Marseille, the battle is between the far-right National Rally (RN) and the incumbent Socialist candidate, while Paris sees a tight race between conservative and leftist candidates.

The municipal elections, crucial in testing political strategies and alliances, have yet again demonstrated the complexities and fragmentations within French politics. Observers indicate that these results may not predict the outcome of the forthcoming presidential elections, but they reveal potential shifts in political alliances and voter sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)