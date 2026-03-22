Left Menu

Sudhakaran's Break from Party: A Tale of Ambition and Allegiances

The ongoing clash between CPI(M)'s leaders and G Sudhakaran, who left the party to run independently in Ambalapuzha, continues to escalate. Accusations about Sudhakaran's intentions and his reading of 'The Communist Manifesto' dominate the discourse. Despite criticism, Sudhakaran remains focused on his campaign against incumbent CPI(M) MLA H Salam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 22-03-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 16:56 IST
Sudhakaran's Break from Party: A Tale of Ambition and Allegiances
Sudhakaran
  • Country:
  • India

The political friction between G Sudhakaran and CPI(M) figures is intensifying after Sudhakaran decided to run as an independent candidate in Ambalapuzha. This decision followed his departure from the party he was once a key member of.

Left leaders, including V Vijayaraghavan, criticized Sudhakaran for his perceived misinterpretation of 'The Communist Manifesto,' implying it influenced his break from the party. According to Vijayaraghavan, Sudhakaran's departure was driven by personal ambitions unmet by CPI(M), a claim Sudhakaran firmly denies.

Sudhakaran, a seasoned politician, insists his campaign aims to highlight issues ignored by CPI(M) in Alappuzha. Despite attacks, he asserts that his focus remains on representing grassroots concerns, not political vendettas, as the election against CPI(M)'s H Salam draws near.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026