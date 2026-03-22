Sudhakaran's Break from Party: A Tale of Ambition and Allegiances

The political friction between G Sudhakaran and CPI(M) figures is intensifying after Sudhakaran decided to run as an independent candidate in Ambalapuzha. This decision followed his departure from the party he was once a key member of.

Left leaders, including V Vijayaraghavan, criticized Sudhakaran for his perceived misinterpretation of 'The Communist Manifesto,' implying it influenced his break from the party. According to Vijayaraghavan, Sudhakaran's departure was driven by personal ambitions unmet by CPI(M), a claim Sudhakaran firmly denies.

Sudhakaran, a seasoned politician, insists his campaign aims to highlight issues ignored by CPI(M) in Alappuzha. Despite attacks, he asserts that his focus remains on representing grassroots concerns, not political vendettas, as the election against CPI(M)'s H Salam draws near.

(With inputs from agencies.)