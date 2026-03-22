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Blue Colts Set for International Friendlies in Thailand

The Indian U17 men's football team is set to compete in friendly matches against Thailand, Indonesia, and Korea Republic in Thailand. These games aim to prepare the team for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026. The matches will be played behind closed doors from March 25-31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 22:14 IST
Blue Colts Set for International Friendlies in Thailand
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The Indian U17 men's football team is gearing up for a series of friendly matches in Thailand, facing off against Thailand, Indonesia, and Korea Republic. These friendly games, which will occur between March 25 and 31, are a key part of the Blue Colts' preparation for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026.

All matches are scheduled to be played behind closed doors in Lopburi, Thailand. The Indian team, led by head coach Bibiano Fernandes, has already participated in six international friendly games this year, going up against teams from Tajikistan, Türkiye, and Myanmar.

In the imminent AFC U17 Asian Cup, India faces strong opponents in Group D, including Australia, Uzbekistan, and North Korea. The 24-member Indian squad includes young talents like goalkeepers Alok Nishad and Rajrup Sarkar, and forwards such as Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam and Washington Singh Ngangom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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