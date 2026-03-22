Controversy Surrounds Removal of Domestic Airfare Caps

The Indian government's decision to lift temporary caps on domestic airfares, introduced after IndiGo flight disruptions last December, has faced backlash. Critiques argue it could enable airlines to charge exorbitant prices, thereby impacting the affordability of air travel for the middle class.

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP convener, emphasized that air travel is essential, not extravagant. He expressed concerns that the government's deregulation could increase fares unsustainably, thus impacting the middle class. Kejriwal calls for improved regulation of airfares amidst concerns of inflationary impact on ticket prices.

The Civil Aviation Ministry insists that airlines must maintain fare discipline, promising to monitor trends closely. They caution against unjustified surges, especially during peak times and disruptions. Initially imposed caps were a response to a surge in prices due to Indigo's operational issues, which now appear stable, prompting the cap removal.

(With inputs from agencies.)