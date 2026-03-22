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Rajasthan ACB Nabs Police Officers in Bribery Scandal

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested an SHO and a constable in Udaipur for taking a Rs 8 lakh bribe. They were caught red-handed in a sting operation following a complaint of demanding Rs 20 lakh. The officers now face charges under anti-corruption laws, with investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-03-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 22:13 IST
Rajasthan ACB Nabs Police Officers in Bribery Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a station house officer and a constable from Udaipur district on charges of accepting an Rs 8 lakh bribe. This arrest follows a sting operation spearheaded by the ACB's intelligence unit in response to a complaint.

Officials identified the arrested individuals as SHO Nirmal Kumar Khatri and constable Bhallaram Patel of the Mandwa police station. The duo was allegedly involved in demanding Rs 20 lakh from complainants to exclude them from being named as accused in registered cases, according to Govind Gupta, ACB's Director General.

The operation, executed efficiently by the ACB, resulted in the recovery of Rs 1 lakh in genuine notes and Rs 7 lakh in dummy notes. Legal proceedings have commenced under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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