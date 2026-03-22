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Trump Mobilizes ICE Agents to Support TSA at U.S. Airports

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced a plan to deploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to assist Transportation Security Administration personnel at U.S. airports. This decision follows Trump's demand for congressional Democrats to fund airport safety, warning of the ICE deployment as a consequence of inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 17:41 IST
Trump Mobilizes ICE Agents to Support TSA at U.S. Airports
Donald Trump

In a recent development, former U.S. President Donald Trump declared his intention to dispatch Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to U.S. airports starting Monday. The move aims to provide support to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) personnel.

Trump made the announcement through a Truth Social post on Sunday, emphasizing the crucial role ICE agents will play in aiding the TSA. The decision came after his ultimatum to congressional Democrats to secure immediate funding for airport safety.

Trump had asserted on Saturday that the deployment of ICE agents was a necessary step if Democrats failed to act promptly. The initiative underscores the urgency he sees in ensuring the security and efficiency of airport operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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