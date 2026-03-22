Democratic Firestorm: The Rise and Rumble of JD Vance

Vice President JD Vance is increasingly becoming the target for ambitious Democratic leaders, shifting their focus from former President Donald Trump. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, during a fundraiser in Vance's home turf, criticized the vice president for abandoning the communities he portrayed in his memoir, 'Hillbilly Elegy.'

The book, which elevated Vance to prominence, is now under scrutiny as Democrats aim to undermine his image before the 2028 elections. Democratic strategists are urging their party to address Vance, seeing him as the heir apparent to Trump's coalition. Beshear's accusation of Vance's work as 'poverty tourism' reflects broader political maneuvers.

As Democrats like California Rep. Ro Khanna and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro position themselves as potential presidential contenders, the discourse around Vance grows. With Vance considered a strong Republican nominee for 2028, Democrats strategize to sway public perception in their favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)