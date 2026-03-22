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Kerala's Voter Registration Cut-off Clarified Ahead of Elections

Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar announced that voter registration applications must be submitted by March 15 for inclusion in the electoral roll ahead of upcoming Assembly elections. Applications submitted after this date will be processed only after the elections and results on April 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-03-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 20:41 IST
Kerala's Voter Registration Cut-off Clarified Ahead of Elections
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As the deadline for filing nomination papers approaches, Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer, Rathan U Kelkar, has outlined new directives concerning voter registration ahead of the state Assembly elections.

Kelkar specified that only applications submitted by March 15 would be processed for inclusion in the electoral roll to ensure eligibility in the upcoming polls. He emphasized that while the submission for voter list inclusion remains open until the nominations' closing date, the verification and addition process generally requires 10 days.

Applications and requests filed after March 15, he noted, will be attended to only after the conclusion and results of the April 9 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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