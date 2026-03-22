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Political Tensions Escalate: BJP and TMC Clash in Baranagar

Supporters of TMC and BJP clashed in Baranagar, West Bengal, as tensions rise ahead of elections. Both parties accuse each other of inciting violence. BJP candidate Sajal Ghosh led a rally through the constituency, while TMC claimed Ghosh's actions aim to disrupt peace. Police intervened to control the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-03-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 22:44 IST
Political Tensions Escalate: BJP and TMC Clash in Baranagar
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Tensions flared in Baranagar on Sunday as supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed. The altercation occurred after alleged incidents of vandalism involving campaign materials.

The skirmish erupted when a BJP rally crossed paths with TMC supporters, leading to accusations and counter-accusations of incitement. Central forces were deployed to mitigate the conflict.

Both parties have been actively campaigning in the area, each trying to court voters. BJP candidate Sajal Ghosh and TMC's sitting candidate Sayantika Bandyopadhyay are locked in a heated contest, with tensions palpable as the elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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