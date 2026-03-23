Battle for Nemom: Sivankutty's Confidence vs BJP's Ambition
In Kerala's political sphere, CPI(M) leader V Sivankutty is celebrated as a 'giant killer' for reclaiming the Nemom constituency from the BJP. As the April 9 Assembly polls approach, Sivankutty predicts BJP's efforts to regain the seat are in vain, emphasizing the LDF's achievements in Nemom.
- Country:
- India
In the politically charged arena of Kerala, CPI(M) leader V Sivankutty is hailed as a 'giant killer' after reclaiming the Nemom constituency from the BJP in 2021. The upcoming Assembly polls on April 9 see him taking on the BJP once more, confidently predicting their defeat in the state.
This battle is marked by the BJP's attempts to regain the seat with Rajeev Chandrasekhar as their candidate. Despite these efforts, Sivankutty remains unfazed, focusing on the LDF's administrative excellence and the impactful work undertaken in Nemom.
As he leads road shows and grassroots campaigns, Sivankutty is determined that past successes with development projects and educational reforms bolster his candidacy. The political fray intensifies with numerous narratives in play, but Sivankutty insists the LDF will emerge victorious.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- politics
- Nemom
- V Sivankutty
- assembly elections
- BJP
- LDF
- CPI(M)
- Rajeev Chandrasekhar
- development
ALSO READ
Battle for Ponda: BJP, Congress, AAP Kick Off By-Election Race
Vijayan Dismisses Congress Allegations of CPI(M)-BJP Deals
Vijayan Denies Alleged 'CPM-BJP Deal' Amidst Election Controversies
BJP MP Dubey Criticizes Past Governments Over Katchatheevu Agreement, Hails PM Modi's Milestone
Kerala's Resurgence: LDF's Quest for Continued Progress