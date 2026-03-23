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Battle for Nemom: Sivankutty's Confidence vs BJP's Ambition

In Kerala's political sphere, CPI(M) leader V Sivankutty is celebrated as a 'giant killer' for reclaiming the Nemom constituency from the BJP. As the April 9 Assembly polls approach, Sivankutty predicts BJP's efforts to regain the seat are in vain, emphasizing the LDF's achievements in Nemom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-03-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 12:25 IST
Battle for Nemom: Sivankutty's Confidence vs BJP's Ambition
V Sivankutty
  • Country:
  • India

In the politically charged arena of Kerala, CPI(M) leader V Sivankutty is hailed as a 'giant killer' after reclaiming the Nemom constituency from the BJP in 2021. The upcoming Assembly polls on April 9 see him taking on the BJP once more, confidently predicting their defeat in the state.

This battle is marked by the BJP's attempts to regain the seat with Rajeev Chandrasekhar as their candidate. Despite these efforts, Sivankutty remains unfazed, focusing on the LDF's administrative excellence and the impactful work undertaken in Nemom.

As he leads road shows and grassroots campaigns, Sivankutty is determined that past successes with development projects and educational reforms bolster his candidacy. The political fray intensifies with numerous narratives in play, but Sivankutty insists the LDF will emerge victorious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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