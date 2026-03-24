Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Former President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, currently serving a 27-year sentence for orchestrating a coup attempt in 2023, has been transferred to a regular hospital room in Brasilia. Bolsonaro's condition improved after his hospitalization last week due to pneumonia, according to Dr. Brasil Caiado.

While Bolsonaro's recovery is ongoing, his family and allies have been advocating for him to serve his sentence under house arrest. Brazil's Attorney General, Paulo Gonet, supports this request, recommending house imprisonment with an ankle monitor in a decision directed to Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

De Moraes, who presides over Bolsonaro's coup-related case, has not yet issued a ruling, though he frequently aligns with Gonet's recommendations. As Bolsonaro recuperates, the Brazilian Supreme Court awaits a decision on his future during this legal and health journey.