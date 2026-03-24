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From Cricket Pitches to Political Battlefields: Shib Shankar Paul's Fearless Leap

Shib Shankar Paul, former cricketer, transitions into politics, contesting from Tufanganj as a TMC candidate. Known for his fearless cricket approach, Paul aims to support young athletes in overcoming challenges like accommodation in Kolkata. He emphasizes service, youth empowerment, and infrastructural improvements in sports as key campaign themes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:29 IST
From Cricket Pitches to Political Battlefields: Shib Shankar Paul's Fearless Leap
  • Country:
  • India

Former Bengal cricket star Shib Shankar Paul, known as 'Maco' in cricket circles, is venturing into politics with the same determination that marked his sporting career. This time, he's contesting from Tufanganj for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), looking to unseat the BJP in a challenging electoral contest.

Paul is keen on addressing the challenges faced by young athletes, such as finding affordable accommodation in Kolkata. His campaign is driven by a passion for service and youth empowerment, promising robust support for athletes from smaller towns by advocating for improved sports facilities and infrastructure.

Undeterred by the political landscape, which includes BJP's stronghold and left-wing presence, Paul draws on his cricketing experiences, emphasizing perseverance and resilience. His deep local ties and sports background could be crucial factors, as he seeks to connect with voters on themes of fearless leadership and tangible support for the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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