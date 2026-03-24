CPI(M) Raises Red Flag for People's Struggles

The CPI(M) leadership underscored the importance of tackling public issues alongside electoral preparations at the 'Jan Akrosh' rally in Ramlila Maidan. M A Baby, the party's General Secretary, argued that the Left's red flag symbolizes the enduring struggle for rights and cannot be erased.

Attended by hundreds, the rally protested against various policies, including the India-US trade deal. Baby, reflecting on the upcoming elections in several states, stated that while elections matter, real issues shouldn't be sidelined. He criticized government policies for impacting daily lives and emphasized the Left's continuing relevance despite claims otherwise.

Speakers like Ashok Dhawale and Mariam Dhawale highlighted economic and social challenges, urging solidarity against communal politics. The CPI(M) demanded changes to new labor laws and opposed privatization moves, emphasizing Kerala as a model of welfare measures. The rally marked a continued commitment to resistance against policies perceived as detrimental to public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)