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CPI(M) Raises Red Flag for People's Struggles

CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby emphasized that while elections are crucial, addressing public concerns remains paramount. Speaking at the 'Jan Akrosh' rally, Baby highlighted issues like the impact of government policies, rising prices, and communal politics. The event, marking the 33rd 'Jan Akrosh Jatha,' called for continued resistance against policies affecting daily life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:23 IST
CPI(M) Raises Red Flag for People's Struggles
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI(M) leadership underscored the importance of tackling public issues alongside electoral preparations at the 'Jan Akrosh' rally in Ramlila Maidan. M A Baby, the party's General Secretary, argued that the Left's red flag symbolizes the enduring struggle for rights and cannot be erased.

Attended by hundreds, the rally protested against various policies, including the India-US trade deal. Baby, reflecting on the upcoming elections in several states, stated that while elections matter, real issues shouldn't be sidelined. He criticized government policies for impacting daily lives and emphasized the Left's continuing relevance despite claims otherwise.

Speakers like Ashok Dhawale and Mariam Dhawale highlighted economic and social challenges, urging solidarity against communal politics. The CPI(M) demanded changes to new labor laws and opposed privatization moves, emphasizing Kerala as a model of welfare measures. The rally marked a continued commitment to resistance against policies perceived as detrimental to public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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