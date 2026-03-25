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Diplomatic Shift: Lebanon Expels Iranian Ambassador Amid Escalating Tensions

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry has declared Iran's ambassador persona non grata, escalating tensions between the two nations. The decision reflects internal divisions in Lebanon over Iran's influence and Hezbollah's role. The move follows recent conflicts and aims to curb military activities by the Iran-backed group in Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 25-03-2026 05:09 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 05:09 IST
Diplomatic Shift: Lebanon Expels Iranian Ambassador Amid Escalating Tensions
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  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanon has taken a bold diplomatic step by declaring Iran's ambassador to Beirut persona non grata, ordering his departure by week's end. This decision underscores the growing tension between Lebanon and Iran, spotlighting the country's critical internal divisions regarding Tehran's influence and Hezbollah's operations.

The recent decision by Lebanon's government is a response to the escalating conflict involving Israel and Hezbollah, in which several members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard were killed. Lebanese officials have expressed concerns over Iran directing military activities within Lebanon's borders through Hezbollah.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam emphasized that matters of war and peace should be state decisions, not dictated by foreign actors. Such actions follow ongoing measures aimed at reducing Iranian influence, reflecting Lebanon's commitment to its national sovereignty despite criticisms from local Shiite leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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