Wealth and Politics: The Emboldened Campaign of Sewli Mohilary

Sewli Mohilary has made headlines as a first-time candidate from the Bodoland People's Front, declaring assets exceeding Rs 54.04 crore in her poll affidavit. Her remarkable financial declaration includes 37 bank accounts, 32 vehicles mainly for construction, and multiple land parcels, setting her apart in the Kokrajhar constituency race.

As the spouse of Hagrama Mohilary, president of BPF and chief of the Bodoland Territorial Council, her financial clout is significant, with assets overshadowing her husband's Rs 9.15 crore. Sewli, also a post-graduate in economics, dabbles in business and social work, with a declared annual income reaching Rs 9.33 crore.

Her election affidavit reveals an intricate web of financial dealings, including Rs 9.12 crore in loans and 220 grams of gold worth Rs 32.50 lakh. While Hagrama Mohilary possesses Rs 5.49 crore in immovable property, Sewli's evaluation stands at Rs 23.53 crore, emphasizing her substantial economic and political influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)