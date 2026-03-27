Left Menu

Balendra Shah: Rap Star's Rise to Nepal's Premiership

Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah has become Nepal’s youngest prime minister, promising political stability and economic growth. Shah's Rastriya Swatantra Party secured a significant victory after national protests. With a dynamic new cabinet, Shah aims to address challenges including past political violence and endemic corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 14:40 IST
Balendra Shah: Rap Star's Rise to Nepal's Premiership
Balendra Shah

Balendra Shah, a rapper-turned-politician, was sworn in as Nepal's prime minister, determined to bring political stability and economic growth to the nation. Shah, the youngest leader in decades, represents the Madhesi community, marking a significant shift in Nepal's political landscape.

During a vibrant oath-taking ceremony attended by diplomats and senior officials at the President House, over 200 Hindu priests and Buddhist lamas chanted peace prayers. Shah has promised a lean cabinet to reduce state expenses, appointing Harvard-educated Swarnim Wagle as finance minister.

Shah faces the challenge of prosecuting those responsible for the September 2025 violence during anti-corruption protests. Political instability, with 32 governments since 1990, underscores the high stakes, as international leaders from India and China express support for Nepal's new direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Export tax on diesel and ATF to yield Rs 1,500 crore in a fortnight: CBIC chairman.

Export tax on diesel and ATF to yield Rs 1,500 crore in a fortnight: CBIC ch...

 Global
2
Dollar Surges Amid Middle East Tensions and Rising US Rate Expectations

Dollar Surges Amid Middle East Tensions and Rising US Rate Expectations

 Global
3
BJP Accuses Punjab Government of Failing to Curb Illegal Mining in Siswan River

BJP Accuses Punjab Government of Failing to Curb Illegal Mining in Siswan Ri...

 India
4
Voices of Descent: Tunisian Families Demand Justice

Voices of Descent: Tunisian Families Demand Justice

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026