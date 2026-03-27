Balendra Shah: Rap Star's Rise to Nepal's Premiership
Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah has become Nepal’s youngest prime minister, promising political stability and economic growth. Shah's Rastriya Swatantra Party secured a significant victory after national protests. With a dynamic new cabinet, Shah aims to address challenges including past political violence and endemic corruption.
Balendra Shah, a rapper-turned-politician, was sworn in as Nepal's prime minister, determined to bring political stability and economic growth to the nation. Shah, the youngest leader in decades, represents the Madhesi community, marking a significant shift in Nepal's political landscape.
During a vibrant oath-taking ceremony attended by diplomats and senior officials at the President House, over 200 Hindu priests and Buddhist lamas chanted peace prayers. Shah has promised a lean cabinet to reduce state expenses, appointing Harvard-educated Swarnim Wagle as finance minister.
Shah faces the challenge of prosecuting those responsible for the September 2025 violence during anti-corruption protests. Political instability, with 32 governments since 1990, underscores the high stakes, as international leaders from India and China express support for Nepal's new direction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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