Balendra Shah: Rap Star's Rise to Nepal's Premiership

Balendra Shah, a rapper-turned-politician, was sworn in as Nepal's prime minister, determined to bring political stability and economic growth to the nation. Shah, the youngest leader in decades, represents the Madhesi community, marking a significant shift in Nepal's political landscape.

During a vibrant oath-taking ceremony attended by diplomats and senior officials at the President House, over 200 Hindu priests and Buddhist lamas chanted peace prayers. Shah has promised a lean cabinet to reduce state expenses, appointing Harvard-educated Swarnim Wagle as finance minister.

Shah faces the challenge of prosecuting those responsible for the September 2025 violence during anti-corruption protests. Political instability, with 32 governments since 1990, underscores the high stakes, as international leaders from India and China express support for Nepal's new direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)