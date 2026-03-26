Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

China’s rapid rise in artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer just a technological story but a geopolitical shift reshaping global power structures, as large language models become central tools in economic competition, diplomatic influence, and governance systems. A new study shows that China’s strategy in artificial intelligence, particularly in large language models, is redefining how nations compete for influence, combining open access with tight domestic control in a model that challenges Western technological dominance.

The study, titled “Democratisation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) or Digital Authoritarianism? China’s Large Language Model (LLM) Strategy and the Challenge to Western AI Dominance,” published in the Journal of Current Chinese Affairs, examines how China is leveraging AI not only to compete technologically but to reshape global systems of power, markets, and governance.

The research identifies a major tension in China’s approach. On one side, Beijing promotes what it calls AI democratisation, emphasizing accessibility, affordability, and global inclusion. On the other, the same ecosystem is governed through strict state control, regulatory oversight, and ideological alignment. The study argues that these two elements operate together as part of a coherent national strategy.

China’s LLM breakthroughs disrupt western tech dominance

The global AI race entered a new phase following the emergence of high-performance Chinese large language models that rival leading Western systems. Developments such as DeepSeek’s reasoning models and other Chinese AI platforms have narrowed the technological gap that once defined the competitive landscape.

This shift has had immediate economic and strategic implications. The arrival of competitive Chinese models has challenged assumptions about Western dominance in advanced AI and has disrupted markets by introducing lower-cost alternatives. These developments have also intensified geopolitical competition, transforming AI from a technical domain into a strategic arena where global influence is contested.

The study highlights how Chinese AI companies are leveraging aggressive pricing strategies and open-weight models to reshape global markets. By offering high-performance AI at significantly reduced costs, these firms are lowering barriers for developers and businesses worldwide. This approach is attracting users, particularly in emerging markets, and creating an alternative ecosystem that competes directly with Western platforms.

The release of open-weight models allows global developers to modify and build on Chinese technologies. This strategy not only accelerates adoption but also creates long-term dependencies, as developers integrate these systems into their workflows and products.

The result is a shift from a closed, high-cost AI ecosystem dominated by Western firms to a more accessible, cost-driven model led by Chinese companies. This transformation is not just economic but structural, as it influences how global AI infrastructure is built and who controls it.

State–Industry coordination drives rapid AI expansion

A key factor behind China’s rapid progress in AI is its distinctive state–industry model, which combines strong government direction with competitive private sector innovation. The study shows that China’s AI ecosystem is shaped by close coordination between regulators and companies, enabling rapid development while maintaining political oversight.

China’s regulatory framework plays a key role in this system. Laws governing generative AI require companies to ensure that their technologies align with state-defined principles, including content standards and data governance rules. This creates a controlled environment in which innovation is encouraged but remains aligned with broader political objectives.

The study highlights how this model allows China to balance two priorities: accelerating technological development and maintaining state control. Companies are incentivized to innovate and compete, but within clearly defined boundaries set by regulators.

At the same time, industrial policies are driving widespread adoption of AI across sectors. Government initiatives promote the integration of AI into industries such as manufacturing, transportation, and public services, creating demand for domestic technologies and supporting their commercialization.

Local governments also play a critical role by deploying AI systems in real-world applications, from smart city infrastructure to public service platforms. These deployments provide valuable data and testing environments, helping companies refine their technologies and scale their operations.

This coordinated approach has enabled China to build a robust AI ecosystem that combines scale, speed, and strategic direction. It also provides a foundation for the country’s global ambitions, as domestically developed technologies are exported to international markets.

AI democratisation serves as soft power while enabling global influence

China’s strategy extends beyond domestic development to a broader effort to shape global AI adoption and governance. The study identifies AI democratisation as a central component of this approach, framed as a commitment to making advanced technologies accessible to all countries.

Through initiatives such as low-cost AI services, open-weight models, and international cooperation programs, China is positioning itself as a provider of global public goods in the digital economy. This strategy is particularly appealing to countries in the Global South, where access to affordable AI technologies can support economic development and digital transformation.

The study shows that this approach functions as a form of soft power. By offering practical benefits rather than ideological alignment, China is attracting partners and building influence through technology. Countries adopting Chinese AI systems gain access to advanced capabilities while reducing dependence on Western platforms.

This strategy is reinforced by diplomatic initiatives that promote China’s vision of global AI governance. These efforts emphasize inclusivity, cooperation, and the idea that all countries should have equal access to technological development.

However, the study argues that this narrative of democratisation must be understood alongside the underlying governance model. While access to technology is expanded, the systems themselves are shaped by regulatory frameworks that reflect China’s domestic approach to control and oversight.

As Chinese AI technologies are adopted internationally, they bring with them not only technical capabilities but also embedded standards and governance principles. This creates the potential for the diffusion of China’s model of digital governance, particularly in regions where regulatory frameworks are still developing.

Infrastructure, standards, and platforms define the new AI power structure

The study places China’s AI strategy within the broader concept of technological hegemony, where power is defined not only by innovation but by control over infrastructure, standards, and platforms. In this context, large language models are more than tools; they are foundational technologies that shape entire ecosystems.

China is pursuing a dual strategy to influence global standards. On one hand, it is participating in international institutions to shape formal rules. On the other, it is building parallel systems by exporting its technologies and embedding them in global infrastructure projects.

Initiatives such as the Digital Silk Road are central to this effort. By providing digital infrastructure, cloud services, and AI systems to partner countries, China is creating networks that rely on its technologies. These networks establish long-term dependencies, making it difficult for countries to switch to alternative systems.

The study highlights how this approach creates path dependency. Once countries adopt Chinese AI platforms, they become integrated into an ecosystem that includes software, hardware, and standards. This integration reinforces China’s influence and strengthens its position in the global technology landscape.

The spread of Chinese technologies simultaneously raises concerns about data governance, security, and surveillance. The study notes that the same systems used for economic development can also enable monitoring and control, particularly in countries with limited regulatory capacity. This dual-use nature of AI technologies underscores the complexity of China’s strategy. While offering clear benefits, it also introduces risks that must be considered by policymakers and stakeholders.