Left Menu

West Bengal's Electoral Purge: BJP's Path to Power

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claims the removal of 79 lakh 'fake' names from West Bengal's electoral rolls could help BJP win over 177 seats in upcoming Assembly elections. Adhikari accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of relying on fraudulent voters and opposed revisions, framing the election as a 'nationalist' battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:40 IST
West Bengal's Electoral Purge: BJP's Path to Power
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold assertion, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday declared that 79 lakh 'fake' names had been excised from West Bengal's electoral rolls, a move he believes will pave the way for the BJP's significant gains in the imminent Assembly elections.

Speaking to party members in Purba Medinipur, Adhikari criticized the Trinamool Congress for allegedly manipulating voter rolls to maintain power. He vividly likened the removals to meals, suggesting a meticulously executed purge aimed at dislodging opposition votes.

With elections scheduled for April 23 and 29, Adhikari outlined strategies for BJP workers, urging thorough study of revised rolls. Expressing confidence, he concluded by emphasizing the importance of a 'nationalist' government, promising robust economic initiatives under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026