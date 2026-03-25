West Bengal's Electoral Purge: BJP's Path to Power

In a bold assertion, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday declared that 79 lakh 'fake' names had been excised from West Bengal's electoral rolls, a move he believes will pave the way for the BJP's significant gains in the imminent Assembly elections.

Speaking to party members in Purba Medinipur, Adhikari criticized the Trinamool Congress for allegedly manipulating voter rolls to maintain power. He vividly likened the removals to meals, suggesting a meticulously executed purge aimed at dislodging opposition votes.

With elections scheduled for April 23 and 29, Adhikari outlined strategies for BJP workers, urging thorough study of revised rolls. Expressing confidence, he concluded by emphasizing the importance of a 'nationalist' government, promising robust economic initiatives under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)