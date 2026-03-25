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India Aids Nationals Amid West Asia Conflict: Over 1,000 Rescued

The Ministry of External Affairs, amid the West Asia conflict, reports that over 1,000 Indian nationals, including 717 students, have returned from Iran. Efforts to ensure safety, security, and repatriation continue as Indian missions aid travel via Armenia, Azerbaijan, and other routes, despite regional flight restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:19 IST
India Aids Nationals Amid West Asia Conflict: Over 1,000 Rescued
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In the midst of escalating tensions in West Asia, over 1,000 Indian nationals, including 717 students, have successfully been evacuated from Iran, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Additional Secretary (Gulf) Aseem R Mahajan highlighted the ministry's ongoing efforts to prioritize the safety and repatriation of Indians from the region, with a focus on those in Iran, Israel, and Gulf countries.

Diplomatic channels are actively being utilized, with special flights arranged, despite numerous travel and safety challenges. The Indian missions continue to collaborate with regional authorities for the safe passage of citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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