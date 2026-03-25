Crackdown on Foreign Donations: Safeguarding British Politics
An independent review recommends capping foreign donations to British political parties and temporarily banning cryptocurrency contributions to curb foreign financial interference. The report highlights risks, citing the example of Nigel Farage's Reform UK party, urging swift action to protect democracy from external influences, including from allied nations.
An independent review has called for an urgent cap on donations from overseas individuals to British political parties, alongside a temporary halt on cryptocurrency contributions. The findings, disclosed on Wednesday, pose a potential challenge to Nigel Farage's populist Reform UK party.
The review was commissioned following a scandal involving a former Reform UK politician, jailed for accepting bribes to promote pro-Russia rhetoric. With a significant portion of its fundraising stemming from foreign donors, the Reform UK party previously embraced Bitcoin donations, complicating the party's financial practices.
Authored by Philip Rycroft, a former senior government official, the report underscores the persistent threat of foreign financial interference. It advocates for caps on donations from Britons abroad between £100,000 and £300,000 annually, and suggests establishing a regulatory framework for cryptocurrency donations. Rycroft warns of not only hostile states but also foreign actors with agendas, recommending the creation of a police centre to investigate such interference.
(With inputs from agencies.)