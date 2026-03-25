Crackdown on Foreign Donations: Safeguarding British Politics

An independent review has called for an urgent cap on donations from overseas individuals to British political parties, alongside a temporary halt on cryptocurrency contributions. The findings, disclosed on Wednesday, pose a potential challenge to Nigel Farage's populist Reform UK party.

The review was commissioned following a scandal involving a former Reform UK politician, jailed for accepting bribes to promote pro-Russia rhetoric. With a significant portion of its fundraising stemming from foreign donors, the Reform UK party previously embraced Bitcoin donations, complicating the party's financial practices.

Authored by Philip Rycroft, a former senior government official, the report underscores the persistent threat of foreign financial interference. It advocates for caps on donations from Britons abroad between £100,000 and £300,000 annually, and suggests establishing a regulatory framework for cryptocurrency donations. Rycroft warns of not only hostile states but also foreign actors with agendas, recommending the creation of a police centre to investigate such interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)