Gulf Trip Promise Sparks Debate in Kerala

An offer from a senior IUML leader promising 'free Gulf trips' to party functionaries if the UDF candidate achieves a significant victory margin has stirred significant debate in the poll-bound Malappuram district of Kerala.

The IUML, a coalition partner of the UDF, saw its state vice president, C P Bava Haji, make this pledge at an election convention in Thavanur, assuring a 15-day all-inclusive Gulf tour for mandalam and panchayat committee office-bearers ensuring maximum lead for UDF candidate V S Joy.

The matter has attracted the attention of Malappuram District Collector Vinay Goyal, who announced a review in light of election regulations. While UDF sources assert the incentive targets party workers, not voters, Joy is in a key contest against sitting LDF MLA K T Jaleel in the April elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)