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Gulf Trip Promise Sparks Debate in Kerala

An IUML leader's promise of a 'free Gulf trip' to party workers for securing a big electoral victory margin has stirred controversy in Kerala's Malappuram district. The offer aimed at ensuring the UDF candidate's win draws scrutiny from district authorities, emphasizing adherence to election rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:23 IST
Gulf Trip Promise Sparks Debate in Kerala
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An offer from a senior IUML leader promising 'free Gulf trips' to party functionaries if the UDF candidate achieves a significant victory margin has stirred significant debate in the poll-bound Malappuram district of Kerala.

The IUML, a coalition partner of the UDF, saw its state vice president, C P Bava Haji, make this pledge at an election convention in Thavanur, assuring a 15-day all-inclusive Gulf tour for mandalam and panchayat committee office-bearers ensuring maximum lead for UDF candidate V S Joy.

The matter has attracted the attention of Malappuram District Collector Vinay Goyal, who announced a review in light of election regulations. While UDF sources assert the incentive targets party workers, not voters, Joy is in a key contest against sitting LDF MLA K T Jaleel in the April elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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