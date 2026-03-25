Gulf Trip Promise Sparks Debate in Kerala
An IUML leader's promise of a 'free Gulf trip' to party workers for securing a big electoral victory margin has stirred controversy in Kerala's Malappuram district. The offer aimed at ensuring the UDF candidate's win draws scrutiny from district authorities, emphasizing adherence to election rules.
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An offer from a senior IUML leader promising 'free Gulf trips' to party functionaries if the UDF candidate achieves a significant victory margin has stirred significant debate in the poll-bound Malappuram district of Kerala.
The IUML, a coalition partner of the UDF, saw its state vice president, C P Bava Haji, make this pledge at an election convention in Thavanur, assuring a 15-day all-inclusive Gulf tour for mandalam and panchayat committee office-bearers ensuring maximum lead for UDF candidate V S Joy.
The matter has attracted the attention of Malappuram District Collector Vinay Goyal, who announced a review in light of election regulations. While UDF sources assert the incentive targets party workers, not voters, Joy is in a key contest against sitting LDF MLA K T Jaleel in the April elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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