TMC Criticizes Government for Ignoring LPG Crisis

Trinamool Congress deputy leader Sagarika Ghose lashed out at the government on Thursday, accusing it of ignoring a nationwide LPG gas shortage.

Ghose criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration for failing to address public concerns and shifting responsibility for the crisis onto citizens. She questioned why the government hadn't stockpiled LPG supplies.

The government's handling of related issues, including the ongoing West Asia crisis, was also critiqued, with opposition parties staging protests and demanding parliamentary discussions.