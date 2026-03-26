TMC Criticizes Government for Ignoring LPG Crisis
TMC leader Sagarika Ghose accused the government of ignoring a severe LPG shortage in India, affecting various sectors. She blamed the government for shifting responsibility to citizens, questioning inadequate stockpiling. The Modi administration's response to the situation, including recent talks on the West Asia crisis, has faced criticism from opposition parties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Trinamool Congress deputy leader Sagarika Ghose lashed out at the government on Thursday, accusing it of ignoring a nationwide LPG gas shortage.
Ghose criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration for failing to address public concerns and shifting responsibility for the crisis onto citizens. She questioned why the government hadn't stockpiled LPG supplies.
The government's handling of related issues, including the ongoing West Asia crisis, was also critiqued, with opposition parties staging protests and demanding parliamentary discussions.
ALSO READ
British Airways Expands India-UK Flight Capacity Amid West Asia Crisis
Def Leppard Electrifies Meghalaya: Rock Legends Ignite India Tour
India's Economic Forecast Amid Global Challenges
KRAFTON India and DPIIT Forge New Era in Digital Gaming with Pioneering MoU
India Inaugurates Advanced CoE for Simulation and Digital Engineering