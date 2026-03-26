Left Menu

TMC Criticizes Government for Ignoring LPG Crisis

TMC leader Sagarika Ghose accused the government of ignoring a severe LPG shortage in India, affecting various sectors. She blamed the government for shifting responsibility to citizens, questioning inadequate stockpiling. The Modi administration's response to the situation, including recent talks on the West Asia crisis, has faced criticism from opposition parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:29 IST
TMC Criticizes Government for Ignoring LPG Crisis
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress deputy leader Sagarika Ghose lashed out at the government on Thursday, accusing it of ignoring a nationwide LPG gas shortage.

Ghose criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration for failing to address public concerns and shifting responsibility for the crisis onto citizens. She questioned why the government hadn't stockpiled LPG supplies.

The government's handling of related issues, including the ongoing West Asia crisis, was also critiqued, with opposition parties staging protests and demanding parliamentary discussions.

TRENDING

1
BJP Leader K Annamalai Urged to Join Tamil Nadu Assembly Race

BJP Leader K Annamalai Urged to Join Tamil Nadu Assembly Race

 India
2
Rahul Gandhi's House Hijack: Dress Code Controversy

Rahul Gandhi's House Hijack: Dress Code Controversy

 India
3
Middle East Conflict: A Battle of Maximalist Positions

Middle East Conflict: A Battle of Maximalist Positions

 Global
4
Tragic Power Line Incident: Lineman Electrocuted

Tragic Power Line Incident: Lineman Electrocuted

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026