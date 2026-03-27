Fuel Price Strategy: Unveiling the Truth behind Excise Duty Cuts

The AICC General Secretary, Randeep Singh Surjewala, has leveled accusations against the BJP-led government, accusing them of attempting to mislead the public by announcing a reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel. He asserts that this strategy will ultimately benefit oil companies while providing no relief to consumers.

Surjewala suggested that these tax cuts are mere "balance sheet management" tools and warned of impending fuel price hikes after the forthcoming Assembly elections in several states. He outlined claims that the government has amassed substantial revenue through excise and customs duties over the years, leaving ordinary citizens uninformed of the resulting benefits.

He further criticized the government's approach, alleging it is a deceptive tactic aimed at controlling public perception during the election period. He warned voters that a BJP victory could result in steep price increases for petrol, diesel, and gas in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)