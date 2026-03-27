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Bolsonaro's Health Prompts Humanitarian House Arrest

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, 71, has been discharged from the hospital and will spend three months under humanitarian house arrest due to health concerns. The decision comes as he serves a sentence for plotting a coup after losing the 2022 election. Bolsonaro's health condition will be reassessed afterwards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:13 IST
Bolsonaro's Health Prompts Humanitarian House Arrest
Jair Bolsonaro

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from the hospital on Friday and is now under humanitarian house arrest due to health concerns. Bolsonaro, who is serving a 27-year prison sentence for plotting a coup following the 2022 election defeat to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, will be under house arrest for at least 90 days.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes granted the former president this concession owing to his medical condition. Bolsonaro had been in the ICU due to an acute form of pneumonia and was treated successfully. His progress was smooth, as noted by his doctor, Brasil Caiado.

Bolsonaro, who governed Brazil between 2019 and 2022, has faced multiple health challenges, including the aftermath of a stabbing in 2018. Plans for shoulder surgery are scheduled for late April, indicating that his health condition remains under scrutiny.

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