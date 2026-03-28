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Prolonged Government Shutdown Amid Immigration Standoff in U.S.

The U.S. House rejected a Senate compromise to end a six-week government shutdown, prolonging security issues at airports. The debate centers on immigration policies and funding for the Department of Homeland Security, with both parties struggling to reach an agreement as TSA officers work unpaid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 01:12 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 01:12 IST
Prolonged Government Shutdown Amid Immigration Standoff in U.S.
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Republicans in the U.S. House rejected a bipartisan Senate compromise on Friday, extending a six-week government shutdown that has resulted in long security lines at airports during the busy spring break season. The White House, meanwhile, declared an emergency to enable pay for TSA officers.

The House plans to vote on a temporary measure to extend Homeland Security funding for two months, according to Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer criticized Johnson's proposal, labeling it as 'dead on arrival' due to Democrats' demands for immigration reform, which initially led to the shutdown.

The prolonged shutdown and debate focus on immigration policies, with Democrats and Republicans unable to agree. Agencies like TSA continue without funding, causing significant delays at airports. Despite efforts, both sides are locked in a stalemate over immigration enforcement, complicating resolution efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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