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Monika Bickert's Transition: From Meta to Harvard

Monika Bickert, Meta's long-time content policy chief, is departing for Harvard Law School. Known for her work on Facebook's policies and user safety, she played a vital role in public handling of controversies. Bickert will transition her duties at Meta to Kevin Martin before her departure in August.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 06:32 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 06:32 IST
Monika Bickert's Transition: From Meta to Harvard

Meta's long-time content policy chief, Monika Bickert, is set to leave the social media giant for a new opportunity at Harvard Law School.

Overseas the writing and enforcement of Facebook's content policies, Bickert has been a significant figure in addressing user safety and handling controversies related to political content and teen mental health. Her tenure at Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, began in 2012, following a career as a federal prosecutor.

Bickert's departure marks the end of an era for the company, as Kevin Martin, who oversees Meta's global policy team, prepares to assume her responsibilities.

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