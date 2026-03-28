Monika Bickert's Transition: From Meta to Harvard

Meta's long-time content policy chief, Monika Bickert, is set to leave the social media giant for a new opportunity at Harvard Law School.

Overseas the writing and enforcement of Facebook's content policies, Bickert has been a significant figure in addressing user safety and handling controversies related to political content and teen mental health. Her tenure at Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, began in 2012, following a career as a federal prosecutor.

Bickert's departure marks the end of an era for the company, as Kevin Martin, who oversees Meta's global policy team, prepares to assume her responsibilities.