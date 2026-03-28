Sundar C's Cinematic Leap Into Politics: Tamil Nadu Awaits!
Renowned film director Sundar C plans his political debut for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Running under AIADMK's 'Two Leaves' symbol, he represents Puthiya Neethi Katchi in Madurai Central. Supported by family and political leaders, he aims to infuse his cinematic success into serving the public.
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Popular film director Sundar C is stepping into the political arena, aiming to capture the Madurai Central seat in the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Representing the Puthiya Neethi Katchi (PNK), a faction affiliated with the AIADMK-led NDA, Sundar C looks to carry forward his cinematic legacy into public service.
Sundar C's electoral campaign will be fought under the AIADMK's 'Two Leaves' symbol, a significant booster as he leverages his widespread popularity. His wife, senior BJP leader Khushbu Sundar, expressed her unwavering support for his new venture, hailing him as a 'people's person' dedicated to serving Tamil Nadu citizens.
PNK's founder-president A C Shanmugam announced the candidacy, noting that Sundar C will contest with blessings from top political figures. As Madurai Central remains a stronghold under the DMK, Sundar C's entry could signify a pivotal shift, as the constituency readies for a formidable electoral face-off.
(With inputs from agencies.)