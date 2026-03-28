Sundar C's Cinematic Leap Into Politics: Tamil Nadu Awaits!

Popular film director Sundar C is stepping into the political arena, aiming to capture the Madurai Central seat in the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Representing the Puthiya Neethi Katchi (PNK), a faction affiliated with the AIADMK-led NDA, Sundar C looks to carry forward his cinematic legacy into public service.

Sundar C's electoral campaign will be fought under the AIADMK's 'Two Leaves' symbol, a significant booster as he leverages his widespread popularity. His wife, senior BJP leader Khushbu Sundar, expressed her unwavering support for his new venture, hailing him as a 'people's person' dedicated to serving Tamil Nadu citizens.

PNK's founder-president A C Shanmugam announced the candidacy, noting that Sundar C will contest with blessings from top political figures. As Madurai Central remains a stronghold under the DMK, Sundar C's entry could signify a pivotal shift, as the constituency readies for a formidable electoral face-off.

(With inputs from agencies.)