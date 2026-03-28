Debate Erupts Over Women's Candidacy in Kerala Elections
Mukkam Umar Faizi, a leader of Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, criticized the IUML's decision to field women candidates from general seats. Faizi argued that women should be reserved for seats explicitly reserved for them, in line with Samastha's principles. The IUML had previously followed this advice but has now changed its stance.
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The leader of Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, Mukkam Umar Faizi, voiced his disapproval on Saturday regarding the IUML's decision to field women candidates from general seats in the upcoming Assembly polls in Kerala.
Faizi emphasized that women should only stand from seats reserved specifically for them. He referenced a past discussion where Samastha advised the IUML that fielding women from general seats could reduce men's participation, advice the IUML had previously adhered to.
Debate continues as Faizi argued the IUML's current approach conflicts with Samastha's established principles. Despite this, the IUML moved forward, fielding two women, Fathima Thahiliya and Jayanthi Rajan, from general seats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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