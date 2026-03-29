Escalating Tensions: Houthi Rebels Fire Missiles at Israel

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for firing ballistic missiles at Israel, escalating tensions as the Middle East conflict hits its one-month mark. Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree announced the attack, citing 'sensitive Israeli military sites' as targets. The Israeli military intercepted a missile, marking the first instance of fire from Yemen.

This missile attack coincides with heightened diplomatic activity aimed at addressing the broader conflict. Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has been in dialogue with key regional leaders, including his Iranian counterpart, to call for a cessation of hostilities. High-level talks are currently planned in Islamabad, bringing together foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt to explore peaceful solutions.

In addition to these diplomatic efforts, new military directives have been issued by Israeli authorities in response to increased settler violence in the West Bank. These actions highlight the complex interplay of military and political maneuvers as regional stability hangs in the balance.