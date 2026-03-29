Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Houthi Rebels Fire Missiles at Israel

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have launched a missile attack on Israel, marking the first such encounter from Yemen since the conflict began last month. Several geopolitical moves are underway as regional players attempt to de-escalate tensions. Foremost among these efforts are diplomatic talks involving key Middle Eastern nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 29-03-2026 01:52 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 01:52 IST
Escalating Tensions: Houthi Rebels Fire Missiles at Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for firing ballistic missiles at Israel, escalating tensions as the Middle East conflict hits its one-month mark. Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree announced the attack, citing 'sensitive Israeli military sites' as targets. The Israeli military intercepted a missile, marking the first instance of fire from Yemen.

This missile attack coincides with heightened diplomatic activity aimed at addressing the broader conflict. Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has been in dialogue with key regional leaders, including his Iranian counterpart, to call for a cessation of hostilities. High-level talks are currently planned in Islamabad, bringing together foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt to explore peaceful solutions.

In addition to these diplomatic efforts, new military directives have been issued by Israeli authorities in response to increased settler violence in the West Bank. These actions highlight the complex interplay of military and political maneuvers as regional stability hangs in the balance.

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: A New Front in the Middle East Conflict

Escalating Tensions: A New Front in the Middle East Conflict

 Global
2
JD Vance: A CPAC Favorite for Future Presidency

JD Vance: A CPAC Favorite for Future Presidency

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions: Houthi Rebels Fire Missiles at Israel

Escalating Tensions: Houthi Rebels Fire Missiles at Israel

 United Arab Emirates
4
Mass Protest in London Against Far-Right Momentum

Mass Protest in London Against Far-Right Momentum

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026