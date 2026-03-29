Contentious Kerela Politics: Allegations and Promises Unveiled
Ramesh Chennithala criticizes the Kerala government's handling of the Sabarimala temple issue, alleging protection of CPI(M) leaders involved in corruption. He accuses the government of misleading citizens and promises UDF's developmental plan if elected. He denies any disagreements within UDF concerning the chief ministerial candidate.
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Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has accused the Kerala government of concealing truth regarding the Sabarimala temple controversy. Speaking at a press conference, Chennithala alleged CPI(M) leaders involved in the gold loss case are being shielded while whistleblowers face expulsion.
Chennithala accused the government of using the entry of women at the Sabarimala temple for political gain, alleging siphoning of funds during the Global Ayyappa Summit. He criticized the LDF government's governance over the past decade, citing inadequate foreign investment compared to neighboring states.
Asserting that the UDF has a comprehensive plan for state development, Chennithala assured that internal unity remains intact. He remarked the UDF's commitment to social welfare proposals, including free travel for women in state buses, ensuring transparency in fund utilization.
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