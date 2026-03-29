Amit Shah's Assam Rally: Vows on Immigration, Uniform Civil Code, and Congress Critique

In a fervent address during his Assam tour, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted the BJP's success in curbing illegal immigration, yet insisted more needs to be done. Shah reiterated the party's resolve to deport every illegal immigrant from the state within the next five years.

Amid rousing cheers, he announced plans for a Uniform Civil Code in the state, addressing concerns over polygamy. The law, he noted, would bolster social harmony by limiting marriages in specific communities, a promise that aligns with the state's anti-polygamy legislation.

Shah, not one to mince words, criticized Congress for their past governance, alleging a deliberate strategy to keep borders porous for electoral gains. He urged Assam's electorate to support BJP in future polls, promising continued development and a resilient stand against infiltration.