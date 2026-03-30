Left Menu

Tragic Leap: College Student's Untimely Demise Raises Questions

A 21-year-old student named Arpita allegedly died by suicide by jumping from her 28th-floor apartment in Noida. Although no suicide note was found, her family mentioned she had been mentally troubled. Arpita was a B.Tech student and recently returned from college in Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 30-03-2026 11:52 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 11:52 IST
Tragic Leap: College Student's Untimely Demise Raises Questions
Arpita
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old college student, Arpita, tragically died after jumping from the 28th floor of her apartment in Sector 32, Noida. The incident occurred on the night between Saturday and Sunday, according to police.

No suicide note was discovered at the scene, yet her family indicated she had been mentally disturbed after returning from college in Punjab just two days earlier. Arpita was pursuing a Bachelor of Technology degree and was in her second year.

The security guard in the residential society noticed her and promptly informed the authorities. With her father being a businessman from Basti, Uttar Pradesh, the family currently resides in Sector 32. The police are conducting further investigations, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem after completing requisite formalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
You all are working hard for BJP-NDA hattrick in Assam: PM Modi tells BJP booth workers.

You all are working hard for BJP-NDA hattrick in Assam: PM Modi tells BJP bo...

 India
2
BJP-NDA has massive support in Assam, but I want to know your views on this: PM Modi in interaction with party booth workers.

BJP-NDA has massive support in Assam, but I want to know your views on this:...

 India
3
Diplomatic Rift: China’s Sanctions Against Japanese Politician Keiji Furuya

Diplomatic Rift: China’s Sanctions Against Japanese Politician Keiji Furuya

 Global
4
Assam saw long spin of instability, but things have changed in past decade, asserts PM Narendra Modi.

Assam saw long spin of instability, but things have changed in past decade, ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026