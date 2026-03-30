Tragic Leap: College Student's Untimely Demise Raises Questions
A 21-year-old student named Arpita allegedly died by suicide by jumping from her 28th-floor apartment in Noida. Although no suicide note was found, her family mentioned she had been mentally troubled. Arpita was a B.Tech student and recently returned from college in Punjab.
- Country:
- India
A 21-year-old college student, Arpita, tragically died after jumping from the 28th floor of her apartment in Sector 32, Noida. The incident occurred on the night between Saturday and Sunday, according to police.
No suicide note was discovered at the scene, yet her family indicated she had been mentally disturbed after returning from college in Punjab just two days earlier. Arpita was pursuing a Bachelor of Technology degree and was in her second year.
The security guard in the residential society noticed her and promptly informed the authorities. With her father being a businessman from Basti, Uttar Pradesh, the family currently resides in Sector 32. The police are conducting further investigations, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem after completing requisite formalities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Noida
- Suicide
- Student
- Arpita
- Punjab
- Mental health
- Police
- B.Tech
- Investigation
- Tragedy
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