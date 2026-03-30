Left Menu

Ishaq Dar's Grace Under Pressure: Deputy PM Suffers Fracture but Stays the Course

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar sustained a hairline fracture in his shoulder after a fall during a diplomatic event. Despite the injury, Dar continued with his duties on painkillers. A medical examination confirmed the fracture, and his pain management plan includes medication and precautionary measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 30-03-2026 11:58 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 11:58 IST
Ishaq Dar's Grace Under Pressure: Deputy PM Suffers Fracture but Stays the Course
Ishaq Dar
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar displayed resilience after suffering a hairline fracture in his shoulder. The injury occurred when he slipped at a diplomatic reception for Egypt's representative, yet he carried on with pressing meetings, using painkillers to manage his discomfort.

Captured on camera, the incident unfolded during a critical quadrilateral summit involving ministers from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt focused on the West Asia conflict. While Dar initially showed no visible signs of injury, his son later disclosed that Dar required analgesics to keep up with the intense schedule.

Following the day's commitments, a late-night medical checkup revealed a hairline fracture. Ali Dar assured the public that his father is managing the pain with medication and will observe other precautionary measures to ensure recovery. As a key figure in Shehbaz Sharif's government, Dar remains pivotal on both domestic and international stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP-NDA has massive support in Assam, but I want to know your views on this: PM Modi in interaction with party booth workers.

BJP-NDA has massive support in Assam, but I want to know your views on this:...

 India
2
Diplomatic Rift: China’s Sanctions Against Japanese Politician Keiji Furuya

Diplomatic Rift: China’s Sanctions Against Japanese Politician Keiji Furuya

 Global
3
Assam saw long spin of instability, but things have changed in past decade, asserts PM Narendra Modi.

Assam saw long spin of instability, but things have changed in past decade, ...

 India
4
Revitalizing Banking: IBC's Impact on India's Financial Health

Revitalizing Banking: IBC's Impact on India's Financial Health

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026