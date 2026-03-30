Ishaq Dar's Grace Under Pressure: Deputy PM Suffers Fracture but Stays the Course

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar displayed resilience after suffering a hairline fracture in his shoulder. The injury occurred when he slipped at a diplomatic reception for Egypt's representative, yet he carried on with pressing meetings, using painkillers to manage his discomfort.

Captured on camera, the incident unfolded during a critical quadrilateral summit involving ministers from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt focused on the West Asia conflict. While Dar initially showed no visible signs of injury, his son later disclosed that Dar required analgesics to keep up with the intense schedule.

Following the day's commitments, a late-night medical checkup revealed a hairline fracture. Ali Dar assured the public that his father is managing the pain with medication and will observe other precautionary measures to ensure recovery. As a key figure in Shehbaz Sharif's government, Dar remains pivotal on both domestic and international stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)