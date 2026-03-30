Fighting for Equal Representation: Rahul Gandhi's Battle Against Institutional Discrimination

In a powerful statement against systemic discrimination, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi noted that 'Bahujans' remain significantly underrepresented in senior institutional roles. Addressing the issue, he shared insights from a recent 'Jan Sansad' interaction with the SC-ST Welfare Association of Gramin Bank.

Gandhi, the opposition leader in the Lok Sabha, took to social media to express concern over how Dalits and Adivasis face barriers in advancing their careers despite existing reservation policies. He highlighted issues where their promotions are hindered under varied pretexts.

Stressing the need for equal representation, Gandhi vowed to address these injustices, urging for a transformed reality where every section of society can participate equally in every institution across the nation.