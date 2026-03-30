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Myanmar's Military Shift: Min Aung Hlaing Steps Down for Presidential Bid

Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar's military chief who led the 2021 coup, has resigned to run for president in a parliamentary vote. This move follows a controversial election amid civil conflict. Ye Win Oo, a trusted ally, succeeds him as commander-in-chief. Hlaing's long-term goal has been presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 11:43 IST
Myanmar's Military Shift: Min Aung Hlaing Steps Down for Presidential Bid
Min Aung Hlaing

Myanmar's military landscape has undergone a significant shift with the resignation of Min Aung Hlaing, the country's military chief, who aims to become president. His resignation comes on the heels of a turbulent coup he led in 2021, which plunged the nation into civil strife.

As Myanmar gears up for parliamentary elections, Min Aung Hlaing is positioned as one of the vice-presidential candidates by lawmakers from the newly established lower house of parliament. This contentious election process, which took place amid ongoing conflict, saw the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party emerge victoriously, though many international observers dismiss it as fraudulent.

Min Aung Hlaing passes the baton to Ye Win Oo, who ascends to the role of commander-in-chief. Known as a staunch loyalist, Ye Win Oo's rapid promotions reflect his close ties to Hlaing. The appointment underscores Min Aung Hlaing's strategy of maintaining influence through trusted associates while pursuing his long-held ambition of presidential leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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