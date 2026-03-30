DMK's Social Investments: Beyond Freebies

DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi criticized characterizing welfare policies as mere 'freebies,' arguing they represent essential social investments. She highlighted fare-free bus services for women and monthly financial support as vital to economic growth and social justice.

Using insights from economists, Kanimozhi underscored how these measures serve as fiscal stimuli, boosting purchasing power and fostering local economies. The policies, including women's bus travel, empower individuals by enhancing financial independence.

Kanimozhi also pointed out the DMK government's success in delivering on its promises, fulfilling 404 out of 505 pre-election pledges. New initiatives, like the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme for school children, further illustrate their commitment to welfare beyond campaign assurances.

(With inputs from agencies.)