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DMK's Social Investments: Beyond Freebies

DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi defends welfare policies as 'social investments' rather than 'freebies,' emphasizing their economic stimulus power. Highlighting fare-free bus travel for women and monthly assistance schemes, she argues these initiatives drive social justice and economic growth, crediting high fulfillment of election promises since 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-03-2026 12:04 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 12:04 IST
DMK's Social Investments: Beyond Freebies
  • Country:
  • India

DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi criticized characterizing welfare policies as mere 'freebies,' arguing they represent essential social investments. She highlighted fare-free bus services for women and monthly financial support as vital to economic growth and social justice.

Using insights from economists, Kanimozhi underscored how these measures serve as fiscal stimuli, boosting purchasing power and fostering local economies. The policies, including women's bus travel, empower individuals by enhancing financial independence.

Kanimozhi also pointed out the DMK government's success in delivering on its promises, fulfilling 404 out of 505 pre-election pledges. New initiatives, like the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme for school children, further illustrate their commitment to welfare beyond campaign assurances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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