Sweetened Votes: Kerala's Halwa Initiative for First-Time Voters

The Election Commission of Kerala has introduced a unique campaign to attract first-time voters in the April 9 Assembly polls by distributing halwa. Named the 'Vote Sweetened Kerala Campaign,' the initiative was announced by Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar. The campaign's goal is to encourage youth participation across the state.

According to an official order issued on March 29, the commission will provide specially branded halwa to first-time voters at selected polling booths. A total of 200 halwa packets will be dispatched to District Election Officers (DEOs). The DEOs will select polling booths where the distribution will take place, handled by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and volunteers.

To ensure seamless execution, it is mandated that halwa distribution must not interrupt the voting process. Additional volunteers may be deployed if necessary to aid BLOs. DEOs have also been instructed to document the process briefly with photos or videos for transparency and public information.