Rajasthan's Vision: Empowering Women for State Development

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma underscored the pivotal role of women's empowerment in advancing the state and the country. During a recent event, Sharma detailed several governmental initiatives aimed at supporting women's development, including financial transfers to Anganwadi workers and beneficiaries of various schemes.

In a move to further empower women, especially those involved with Aanganwadi centers, Sharma announced a 10 percent increase in honorariums for several categories of honorarium-based staff. He highlighted the impact of schemes like Lakhpati Didi, where over 16 lakh women have been uplifted financially.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in advancing women's empowerment across the nation. The event also included the release of an annual calendar of activities for Anganwadi centers by the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)