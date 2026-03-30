Rahul Gandhi Promises Empowerment: Kerala Awaits Its First Woman Chief Minister

At a rally in Kerala's Puthuppally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi emphasized the party's commitment to women's empowerment, expressing hope for a future where Kerala will have its first woman chief minister. His remarks, met with loud cheers, underscore his vision for gender equality in the political landscape.

Gandhi outlined the Congress party's promises if elected: free KSRTC bus travel for women and a monthly Rs 1,000 for college-going girls, aimed at encouraging active female participation in the state's development. Despite no woman having assumed the chief minister role in Kerala, Gandhi is optimistic about change.

The event also featured a bicycle ride with Chandy Oommen, highlighting the Congress's grassroots engagement. Currently, Congress has limited female representation, fielding nine women out of 92 candidates, while allies have made modest contributions to gender representation in the upcoming poll.

(With inputs from agencies.)