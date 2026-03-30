Political Tensions Rise Amidst Sex Scandal Allegations in Goa

Controversy has erupted in Goa as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faces scrutiny after a local councillor's son, Soham Naik, was implicated in a serious sex scandal.

Arrested on March 22, Naik, son of Curchorem Municipal Council member Sushant Naik, stands accused under multiple acts for the alleged exploitation of minor girls, including filming obscene content.

In response, the BJP has sought to distance itself from the Naiks and counter accusations by releasing past images of Sushant Naik with Congress leaders, stoking political tensions further in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)