Controversy Ignites Over Biju Patnaik's Alleged CIA Links

Controversy erupted after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed Biju Patnaik, a revered Odisha leader, was a link between Prime Minister Nehru and the CIA during the 1960s Sino-Indian conflict.

The assertion triggered protests from the BJD, whose members took to the streets and demanded an apology. Criticism also came from within the BJP, as several leaders defended Patnaik's patriotism and his monumental contributions to the nation.

Chandra Kumar Bose, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grand nephew, and others condemned Dubey's statements, citing Patnaik's respected history as a freedom fighter and leader. Despite the backlash, Dubey clarified he was addressing the Nehru family's actions, not criticizing Patnaik himself.

(With inputs from agencies.)