CPI(ML) Liberation Slams Government's Anti-Communist Rhetoric
The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation criticized the government for using parliamentary discussion to smear the communist movement. General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya accused the administration of ideological attacks and pledged resistance against what he sees as an agenda against communism perpetuated by the government.
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The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation has accused the government of misusing a parliamentary platform to target the communist movement. In a recent statement, General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya argued that the parliamentary discussion on left-wing extremism served as a venue for the Modi government to malign communism in India.
Bhattacharya asserted that Home Minister Amit Shah perpetuated 'RSS lies,' labeling the communist ideology as 'foreign.' He questioned the timing of the remarks, suggesting that they were intended to obscure what he views as the government's concessions to the US-Israel alliance and betrayal of national interests.
Bhattacharya claimed that the government is broadening its attacks to stifle dissent in multiple forms, using terms like 'urban naxal' and 'anti-national.' He vowed that the communist movement would not be silenced and would continue its fight against perceived fascism and imperialism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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